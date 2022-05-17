President Joe Biden has condemned the "poison" of white supremacy and said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory" espoused by the shooter who killed 10 Black people in Buffalo.

Speaking to victims' families, local officials and first responders, Biden said on Tuesday that America's diversity is its strength and the nation must not be distorted by a “hateful minority.”

“In America, evil will not win, I promise you,” Biden said. “Hate will not prevail, white supremacy will not have the last word.”

Biden's spoke after he and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Tops supermarket in Buffalo.

On Saturday, a young man armed with an assault rifle targeted Black people in the supermarket — the deadliest racist attack in the US since Biden took office.

“Jill and I have come to stand with you, and to the families, we have come to grieve with you," Biden said. He added: “Now’s the time for people of all races, from every background, to speak up as a majority and American and reject white supremacy.”

Asked about gun legislation, Biden said at the airport, “It’s going to be very difficult. ... I’m not going to give up trying.”

It’s unclear how Biden will try to do that. Proposals for new gun restrictions have routinely been blocked by Republicans, and racist rhetoric espoused on the fringes of the nation’s politics has only grown louder.

READ MORE: US white shooter's manifesto: 'Kill as many Blacks as possible'