Bitcoin has slumped below $30,000 for the first time since July 2021 as cryptocurrencies track sinking markets with investors spooked by aggressive US monetary tightening and surging inflation.

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value fell as low as $29,764 in Tuesday trade, before recovering above $30,000, extending a recent collapse in price as investors desert assets viewed as risky.

Bitcoin's value has more than halved since a November surge that saw the token hit a record of nearly $69,000.

While crypto enthusiasts view bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, an influx of more traditional investors tend to view it as a riskier asset.

They have been offloading bitcoin and other digital tokens along with other volatile assets like tech stocks as the US Federal Reserve moves to hike interest rates to tackle decades-high inflation.

READ MORE:Bitcoin drops below $36,000 amid broader sell-off

Concerns about growth