Ten Burundian peacekeepers have been killed in an attack by Al Shabab terror group on an African Union (AU) base in Somalia.

Twenty-five soldiers were injured and five are missing, while 20 Al Shabab fighters were killed, Burundi's army said in a statement on Wednesday.

It was the first attack on a peacekeeping base since the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) replaced the previous AMISOM force on April 1.

AU forces sent in helicopter gunships after Tuesday's pre-dawn attack on a camp housing Burundian troops near Ceel Baraf, a village some 160 kilometres (100 miles) northeast of the capital Mogadishu.

A local military commander, Mohamed Ali, told AFP on Tuesday that the assault began with a car bomb before a furious firefight broke out.

A high-ranking Burundian military officer told AFP that 400 fighters stormed the base, forcing Burundian soldiers to retreat to a nearby hillside where they continued to fight, supported by drones and helicopters.

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had taken control of the camp and that 173 soldiers had been killed.

The Al Qaeda-linked group has been involved in a deadly armed conflict against Somalia's central government for more than a decade.

READ MORE:Al Shabab attacks African Union base in Somalia