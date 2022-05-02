A three-storey mainly residential building has collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, killing eight people and injuring 23 others who were rescued and taken to hospitals, the emergency services said on Monday.

The three-storey building collapsed late Sunday at Ebute-Metta area of the sprawling city of over 20 million people, Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told AFP.

"The incident happened around 9.30 pm. It was a three-storey building. The ground and first floors were used as warehouse while the second and third floors were residential," he said.

"We have recovered eight dead bodies while 23 others were rescued with various degrees of injuries. They are receiving treatment in the hospitals," he said.

Investigation under way

Farinloye said rescue efforts were still ongoing at the scene of the incident.

"We have been working since last night to clear the rubble in search of more victims."