Germany cannot interfere in Türkiye's internal affairs and should know its place, the Turkish foreign minister has said, referring to Berlin's reaction to Osman Kavala verdict.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that Türkiye brings into line "those who look down on the country, interfere in its internal affairs, and those that attempt to teach the country a lesson."

He was speaking at a fast-breaking (iftar) dinner in southwestern Antalya province in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“We respect them, and we expect them to respect us as well,” Cavusoglu said.

“We do not interfere in their domestic politics, and they cannot interfere in our domestic politics, judiciary, institutions, and they cannot give (us) instructions.”

German envoy summoned