The universe, they say, is a series of random events. We are born without much preference. We can neither choose our parents nor can we determine our names. By birth, we gain citizenship of countries we do not choose.

Despite the unpredictability that strings the world together, and which have fundamentally shaped our lives and identity since our births, there is a relief for us that we have no obligation to be friends with people we do not choose and like.

As old wisdom tells us, we cannot choose our neighbours but we can certainly choose our friends.

But having the right to choose your friends does not guarantee we will pick the right ones. While good friendships can make us better human beings, both spiritually and physically, ensuring we have people who can help us in our rainy days, problematic partnerships might also hurt our feelings and disappoint us deeply. It can also damage our health.

“You can call them on a bad day and they will care. Your group of friends are better than any drug or anti-aging supplement, and will do more for you than just about anything,” says Dan Buettner, an author and award-winning researcher who has conducted research to understand how friendships affect people’s health.

Human beings constantly look for meaning in their lives and when they find it in their actions and relations, they become more motivated to live a decent life with many hopes for the future. As a result, friendly relations, which suggest that we are not alone on the planet, are crucial for finding the true meaning of life.

According to Buettner, good friendships, which help us make our lives more meaningful by offering social support in critical times, can help people live longer. Other studies have also shown that people with fewer friends and connections are likely to have shorter lives than persons with good partners.

“The evidence indicates that the more friends we have, the less likely we are to fall ill, while our lifespan increases,” says Robin Dunbar, a prominent British anthropologist and evolutionary psychologist, whose latest book, Friends: Understanding the Power of Our Most Important Relationships, digs into the importance of friendships on our lives.

Even if we fall ill, it’s crucial to have friends, who can drive us to a hospital or buy food for us. In Japan, which has the world’shighest life expectancy, moai—a lifetime five-member friendship circle—is one of the critical factors behind the longevity of the people in the island-nation. The members of a moai pledge to give social, financial, psychological and logistic support to any member in need.

Good friends fill our lives when we need crucial psychological outside, helping escape loneliness and even prevent us from taking dark decisions like suicide. But every expert points out that not the number of your friends but their quality matters. Strong bonds of friendship formed over a period of time matter a lot.

But how can we develop good friendships?

Finding good friends

While we are free to choose our partners, we often want to be friends with people from similar backgrounds. In primary school, you meet a classmate who comes to comfort you when a teacher rebukes you. All the sudden you feel so close to her/him and become friends.

Studies show that people have more chances of finding good friends when they face challenges in their lives than times when they feel comfortable and safe. Different researches show that when people climb a hill or take a difficult exam, if they are alone, they perceive the challenge more difficult. But if they are partnered, they perceive the challenge in easier terms and are more willing to face it.

But beside challenging times, there are so many other ways to develop good friendships.