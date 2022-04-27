Gas giant Algeria has threatened to break a contract to supply gas to Spain if Madrid transferred it onwards to "a third destination", amid tensions with regional rival Morocco.

Algiers warned on Wednesday that any routing of "Algerian natural gas delivered to Spain, whose destination is none other than that provided for in the contracts, will be considered as a breach of contractual commitments."

Doing so "could result in the termination of the contract between Sonatrach and its Spanish customers."

Algeria's state-owned energy giant Sonatrach supplied more than 40 percent of Madrid's natural gas imports in 2021, most of which was supplied directly through the 750-kilometre Medgaz deepwater pipeline.

Algeria, Africa's largest gas exporter, previously also supplied gas through a second GME (Gaz Maghreb Europe) pipeline, which links Spain to Algeria via Morocco.

But Algiers in November shut supply through the GME due to a diplomatic rupture with Rabat, depriving Morocco of Algerian gas.

On Wednesday, Algeria's Energy and Mines Minister Mohamed Arkab said his Spanish counterpart informed him that Madrid was to "authorise the operation, in reverse flow" of the GME pipeline, and that this would start "today or tomorrow", an Energy Ministry statement said.

It did not mention the country the gas would be sent to.

However, in February, Spain said it would help Rabat to "guarantee its energy security" by allowing it to transport gas through the GME.

Spain's Energy Ministry said that in no case would gas acquired by Morocco come from Algeria and that it had discussed the plan with Algiers in recent months.