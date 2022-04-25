TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish court announces verdict on Gezi Parki case
Eight of the 17 defendants including Osman Kavala were sentenced to different prison terms for aiming to overthrow the elected government of Türkiye.
Turkish court announces verdict on Gezi Parki case
The court in Istanbul also sentenced seven other defendants to 18 years in prison each for aiding the attempt. / AFP
April 25, 2022

A Turkish Court has announced the verdict on Gezi Parki case in which 17 people including Osman Kavala stood on trial.

Kavala was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for aiming to overthrow the elected government of Türkiye. 

The court in Istanbul also sentenced seven other defendants to 18 years in prison each for aiding the attempt.

It ordered that those convicted, who were not in custody, be immediately arrested.

Recommended

Kavala was arrested over criminal charges related to the 2013 Gezi protests in November 2017.

READ MORE: Türkiye rebuffs US call to release Osman Kavala

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks