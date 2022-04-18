Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned that Israel will be targeted by his country's armed forces if it makes “the tiniest move” against Iran.

Raisi addressed Israel directly during a speech at an annual parade of Iran's armed forces on Monday.

“If the tiniest move by you happens against nation of Iran, centre of the Zionist regime will be destination of our armed forces,” Raisi said, referring to Tel Aviv.

Raisi did not elaborate but said Iran watches any move by Israel “closely.”

He said that Iran’s military power is a deterrent, and that the army managed to improve its capabilities despite years of sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Last month, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said it fired a dozen ballistic missiles at a "strategic" site in Arbil, claiming they were being used by Israel.

However, Arbil governor Oumid Khouchnaw dismissed as "baseless" the presence of Israeli sites in and around the city.

"There are no Israeli sites in the region," he said at the time.

READ MORE: Iran centrifuge facility moved to 'safer' underground nuclear site