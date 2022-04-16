Clashes have broken out during a Hindu religious procession in the Indian capital New Delhi, injuring several people, including policemen, police said, days after similar religious violence in three states.

Eyewitnesses said that the violence erupted on Saturday between Muslims and Hindus during the procession in Jahangirpuri, a suburb of New Delhi. Police said they were still investigating.

"We are still assessing how many people are injured…some policemen have also been hurt," said Deependra Pathak, a police official in Jahangirpuri, wearing riot gear.

The violence broke out during a procession to mark the Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti, police said without giving more details.

Earlier on Saturday, protesters in New Delhi shouted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government saying Muslims were violently targeted by authorities last week in the aftermath of Hindu-Muslim clashes in parts of three states ruled by Modi's Hindu nationalist party.

Modi accused of stoking tensions

Sunday’s clashes, during the Hindu festival of Ram Navami, prompted police to impose a curfew in one town and ban gatherings of more than four people in parts of the states.