Somalia's feuding leaders were locked in a new dispute after the prime minister ordered the expulsion of the African Union's envoy to the troubled country.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble's office said on Thursday it had declared Francisco Madeira persona non grata "for engaging in acts that are incompatible with his status as representative of the African Union Commission" and ordered him to leave Somalia within 48 hours.

The statement posted on Twitter did not elaborate on the reasons for Roble's decision about Madeira, a Mozambican diplomat who has been the AU Commission chief's special representative to Somalia since 2015.

Presidency: 'Received no complaints'

But the office of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, described his rival's action against Madeira as illegal.

The presidency said on Twitter it "has received no complaints of interference with its sovereignty & doesn't endorse any illegal action against Amb. Francisco Madeira".