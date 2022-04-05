Warsaw, Poland - As evidence of Russian atrocities in Bucha and other areas in the outskirts of Kiev mounts after the pullout of occupying troops, refugees from Ukraine continue to cross the border into Poland and other neighbouring countries. They leave behind families and loved ones, some of them fighting on the frontline, amid uncertainty and communication blackouts.

In the month since Russia’s assault on Ukraine began, more than two million refugees have arrived in Poland alone. A million Ukrainians who already lived and worked in Poland provided many with a vital safety net. Four million have now fled outside the country, while another 6.5 million are displaced inside Ukraine — a crisis of a scale unseen in Europe since World War II.

The UN has been able to confirm 1,417 civilian deaths, including 121 children, but says the death toll is “considerably higher” and doesn’t include casualties in cities like Mariupol, Irpin and other areas that have seen intense fighting. Ukrainian authorities say 5,000 people have died in the siege of the southern city of Mariupol alone. Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv has seen widespread destruction, while citizens in the southern city of Kherson have dared to take to the streets protesting the Russian occupation.

Europe has responded swiftly to the Ukrainian exodus, as governments move to facilitate refugees’ travel and access to healthcare and welfare and citizens open up their homes.

We hear the stories of four refugees and their struggle to find safety.

Alyona Voino-Danchyshena, 43

Nutritionist from Kharkiv

“I love my country more than I did before the war.”

“Today is my youngest daughter’s birthday, and I want to make this day a day to celebrate. We will leave our luggage in a hotel and go out.

I am travelling with my daughters, they are 16 and 20. We are going to Italy. The trip is only 1,200 kilometres. Our trip from our home, my city, was 1,700 kilometres. We’re going to stay with my friend from Kharkiv, she and her family have been living in Italy for two years.

The most important thing for me was to make it to the border from Ukraine to Poland. I was very afraid that we would stay at the border for one or two days, but we crossed in less than one hour.

But the journey was very hard. [We spent] six days on the road, one night we slept in a gym, one night we all slept in a small single bed.

In the building where I live, we were peaceful people. Our hospital was destroyed, our school was destroyed. For days, I waited, I stayed at home, but I realised it had become too dangerous. There was shooting every day. We spent every night at our neighbours’ because I was alone with the girls in the house. My husband is fighting with the Ukrainian army. He’s a businessman, but he can’t stay on the sidelines.

One day, it became too much. Two buildings in my neighbourhood, approximately 50 and 70 metres from our house, were bombed. [In] the first bombing, I don’t know how, the family survived. We called the fire brigade and for seven hours they weren’t able to put out the fire. They lost their home, their car. [When] the second strike [hit], I just got in my car and took my daughters to the border.

I love my country more than I did before the war, and I am proud to be Ukrainian.”

Rami al-Bouaini, 27

General practitioner from Syria, living in Kiev

“They checked our bags, our suitcases, they strip-searched us.”

“We took the train from the railway station [in Kiev] and it took us about 12, 14 hours to [get on a train]. There were too many people inside the railway station and they were pushing each other, it was too crowded.

We waited for about 12 hours to cross the border. We were lucky, because some of my friends were camping out near the border for days [on the Ukrainian side].

We stayed in the queue for foreigners. There were two queues, one queue on the left side for Ukrainians, [where] there were old people, women and children, and the right side was for foreigners. I cannot stay with the Ukrainians, so [my wife Iryna] stayed with me.

The foreigners’ queue was not organised. There weren’t too many people, but some tried to jump the queue and the police didn’t do anything [about it]. In the beginning, they weren’t opening the [gates].

[Once in Warsaw], we decided to go to Germany. But the police stopped our train in Frankfurt an der Oder [on the German-Polish border]. They checked the passports of people who [were] from third countries, stopped them and took them to the police station. We spent about 20 hours there.

They took our pictures, our fingerprints, they even took our phones and passports, I don’t know what they did with them. They checked our bags, our suitcases, they strip-searched us. In the end, they gave foreigners like me a document to stay in Germany for just one week. [At that point], they only gave us one week [and said] “the immigration office will decide what to do with you. Or you can leave Germany.” The next day, a new law was passed to allow everyone fleeing Ukraine to stay for three months.

We went to Berlin, [but we decided not to stay there]. It would be very difficult to continue my studies there because of [the rules that apply to refugees seeking] international protection.