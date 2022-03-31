North Macedonia has lost nearly 10 percent of its population over the last two decades mostly due to emigration, statistics officials have said, announcing the official results of a 2021 census.

State Statistical Office Director Apostol Simovski told reporters in the capital Skopje on Wednesday that two decades after the last census was conducted, the country’s population from 2002 to 2021 decreased by 9.2 percent.

North Macedonia has now a total population of 1,836,731, 185,713 fewer than in 2002.

The population decrease came mainly as a result of young people leaving the country, which is one of the poorest in Europe, over the last decade to find better jobs in Europe, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Minorities in the country