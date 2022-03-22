Most of the Syrians who fled the civil war in their country and are living in neighbouring Türkiye are happy and don't want to go back home, according to a new study.

Syrians do not feel excluded or discriminated against in Türkiye, which hosts the largest refugee population in the world, M Murat Erdogan, director of the Ankara-based Research Centre on Asylum and Migration (IGAM), told Anadolu Agency, citing a new report.

"Syrians generally seem satisfied with their life in Turkiye, " Erdogan said, referring to the findings of the latest data from an annual report "Syrians Barometer-2020: A Framework for Achieving Social Cohesion with Syrians in Türkiye."

The report is supported by UNHCR Türkiye and is set to be released next week.

The report, now in its third edition, is based on face-to-face surveys.

Researchers conducted surveys with 2,259 Turkish citizens in 26 provinces chosen by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). Separately, a total of 1,414 families were surveyed to receive information on nearly 7,000 Syrians under temporary protection in 15 provinces.

"In 2017, the rate of those who said they don't want to return to Syria in any case was only 16 percent," Erdogan said, citing data from earlier editions of the study. "Then this rose to 34 percent in 2019 and later to 58 percent."

READ MORE:Syria unsafe for any refugee return from host countries - HRW

Working conditions, temporary status

The number of Syrians living in Türkiye is now around four million, and according to the Interior Ministry, nearly 175,000 Syrians received Turkish citizenship between 2011 and 2021.

According to the latest edition of the study, there are two issues of the greatest concern for Syrians in Turkiye.

"One is their temporary status, as it presents a major obstacle for them thinking ahead to the future," said Erdogan.

The other issue of concern is the Syrians' working conditions, as in general, they are "standing on their own two feet" but their working conditions are difficult, he said.

"When we ask the Turkish public if the Syrians have adapted to living with Turks, they complain about the Syrians, but when we ask the Syrians themselves, they think that they’ve adapted to Türkiye. 80-90 percent think so," he explained.

He said the Turkish public used to see Syrians as victims and as oppressed people fleeing war, but recently started to see them more and more as a problem.