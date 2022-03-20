WORLD
2 MIN READ
Many dead, dozens missing in Bangladesh ferry, cargo vessel accident
Bangladeshi authorities say nearly two dozen people managed to swim ashore after a cargo carrier ran over a small ferry in the Shitalakshya River, southeast of the capital Dhaka.
Many dead, dozens missing in Bangladesh ferry, cargo vessel accident
Ferry accidents have become a common occurrence in Bangladesh over the years leaving hundreds dead. / AFP
March 20, 2022

At least six people are dead and dozens more are believed missing after a bulk carrier crashed into a small ferry in a river near Bangladesh's capital.

Police said nearly two dozen people managed to swim ashore after the MV Ruposhi-9 inland cargo carrier ran over the MV Afsaruddin, southeast of Dhaka on Sunday.

Footage of the sinking aired by local media showed people shouting in alarm as the cargo vessel collided with the ferry and jumping into the polluted waterway as the boat quickly sank.

"We have recovered five bodies including a man, three women and a child," local police chief Shah Jaman told AFP. Another official put the death toll at six.

READ MORE: Boat accident in Bangladesh leaves over two dozen dead

Dozens onboard

The ferry was believed to be carrying more than 60 passengers, 22 of whom had safely swum ashore, police inspector Aslam Mia said.

Recommended

District administrator Monjurul Hafiz said coast guard personnel and divers were assisting with rescue efforts.

A large crowd had gathered on both banks of the Shitalakshya river to watch the search for survivors.

Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh, with experts blaming poor maintenance, lax safety standards and overcrowding.

A ferry sank in Dhaka last June after a collision with another vessel, killing at least 32 people.

At least 78 people died in February 2015 when an overcrowded ship collided with a cargo vessel in a river west of the capital.

READ MORE: Bangladesh ferry collision leaves dozens dead

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?