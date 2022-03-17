Rescuers digging through a landslide in northern Peru have found two dead bodies, including a one-month-old baby, authorities said.

"We managed to recover the body of one adult, a man, and a one-month-old girl," said Jose Rivas, the spokesman for the police rescue body, on Wednesday.

"Most probably he was trying to protect the girl and the landslide buried both of them."

A landslide on Tuesday in the town of Retamas, around 500 kilometres north of Lima, buried several homes and trapped at least eight people.

Rivas said the bodies were found in the rubble of a market.

Defence Minister Jose Gavidia said there were eight people, including three children, missing.

'My house was buried'

On Tuesday, authorities had said there were 15 people missing from the mining village of around 5,000.

Gavidia also corrected a claim from Tuesday by La Libertad governor Manuel Llempen, who said at least 60 homes were buried, lowering that figure to "about seven."