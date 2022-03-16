A potential deal to return the US and Iran to full compliance with an historic 2015 nuclear agreement is within reach even as some issues remain unresolved, US State Department has said.

"We do think the remaining issues can be bridged. We do think, and as we've said before, we've made significant progress," spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are close to a possible deal but we're not there yet."

Indirect negotiations between the US and Iran have been ongoing since April 2021. They have been facilitated by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action's (JCPOA) other participants in protracted shuttle diplomacy.

The agreement placed unprecedented curbs on Iran's nuclear programme and subjected Tehran to an international inspections regime verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, in a now futile effort to bring Iran back to negotiations for what his administration maintained would be a more wide-ranging agreement.

Trump re-imposed US sanctions lifted under the 2015 pact and imposed new economic penalties.

Rather than pursue negotiations, Tehran chose to take steps away from its nuclear-related commitments in retaliation for Trump's actions.