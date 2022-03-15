Moscow has received guarantees from Washington on its ability to trade with Tehran as part of ongoing talks to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.

"We received written guarantees. They are included in the text of the agreement itself on the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear programme," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday.

More than 10 months of talks in Vienna have brought major powers close to renewing the landmark 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on regulating Iran's nuclear programme.

The negotiations halted after Moscow earlier this month demanded guarantees that Western sanctions imposed following its military operation in Ukraine would not damage its trade with Iran.

Russian role

Lavrov said that the guarantees it had received from Washington would protect Russian involvement in Iran's sole Bushehr nuclear energy plant.