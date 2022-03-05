Iran has agreed to supply answers long sought by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, Tehran and the UN agency have said, as talks in Vienna over country's tattered atomic deal with world powers appear to be coming to an end.

A joint statement by Mohammad Eslami, the head of the civilian Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy, came hours after the two met in Tehran on Saturday.

It envisions the IAEA reaching conclusions on the discovery of uranium particles at former undeclared sites in Iran by June. The move is separate from the talks over the nuclear deal but could help push them to a conclusion.

But meanwhile, Russia's foreign minister for the first time linked American sanctions on Moscow over its war on Ukraine to the ongoing Iran nuclear deal talks — adding a new wrinkle to the delicate diplomacy.

Grossi said in Tehran that “it would be difficult to believe or to imagine that such an important return to such a comprehensive agreement ... would be possible if the agency and Iran would not be seeing eye to eye on how to resolve these important safeguards issues.” Safeguards refer to the IAEA's inspections and monitoring of a country's nuclear program.

'Remove ambiguities'

Grossi for years has sought for Iran to answer questions about man-made uranium particles found at former undeclared nuclear sites. US intelligence agencies, Western nations and the IAEA have said Iran ran an organised nuclear weapons program until 2003.

Iran has long denied ever seeking nuclear weapons.

Eslami said the men had reached an “agreement” that would see Iran “presenting documents that would remove the ambiguities about our country.”

He did not elaborate on what the documents would discuss.

The later joint statement said that Eslami's agency will by March 20 give the UN nuclear watchdog “written explanations including related supporting documents to the questions raised by the IAEA which have not been addressed by Iran on the issues related to three locations.”

Within two weeks, the IAEA will review that information and submit any questions, and within a week of that the two agencies will meet in Tehran to address the questions.

Grossi will then aim to report his conclusions by the time the IAEA board of governors meets in June.

Speaking on his return to Vienna, Grossi said that “may or may not happen,” depending on Iran’s cooperation. He said the conclusions could go in “different directions” and could be final or partial.

“The safeguards issues will not be resolved politically because I will not go for that,” Grossi said.