The UN Security Council has classified Yemen’s Houthis as a "terrorist group" for the first time and expanded an arms embargo against the organisation backed by Iran.

The move was welcomed on Tuesday by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The OIC said in a statement that it hopes the UN’s decision will contribute to ending the actions of the Houthis and their supporters, adding that the threat of the Houthi militias to the Yemeni people, international shipping and neighbouring countries will be limited.

Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, the secretary general of the GCC, expressed satisfaction over the UN’s decision to contribute towards ending the activities of the Houthis, stopping bloodshed of the Yemeni people, and stopping the supply of missiles, weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The bill submitted by the UK to the Security Council was adopted by 11 votes in favour and none against while Ireland, Mexico, Brazil and Norway abstained.

Russia voted in favour after abstaining on the council vote a year ago to renew UN sanctions on Yemen.

READ MORE: UNSC extends arms embargo to all Houthi rebels in Yemen

Combating smuggling of arms

The adopted bill calls on member-states to "increase their efforts to combat the smuggling of arms and components by land and sea" and urges them to fulfil their obligations to prevent such transfers.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, the United States and UN sanctions monitors have accused Iran of supplying the Houthis with arms, which both Tehran and the group deny.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the government from Sanaa. The group says it is fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, criticised the decision for ignoring "crimes" by the coalition and said in a Twitter post that any arms embargo that does not apply to the Western-backed alliance "had no value”.

“Houthis hijacked the government”

“The designation of Houthis as terrorists by the UN Security Council will hurt the group and whoever supports or deals with them,” Dr. Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, founder and president of the Emirates Policy Center tells TRT World.

Al-Ketbi explains, “It is an important step to legitimise attacks against Houthis who hijacked a legitimate government and asked people to legitimise them.”

“Houthis practice terrorist acts. They don’t represent components of the Yemini people and they didn’t agree to talk even before the UN's decision.”

READ MORE: Why tensions are escalating between Yemen’s Houthis and the UAE

No peace without Houthis

Dr Elisabeth Kendall, Senior Research Fellow in Arabic & Islamic Studies, at the Pembroke College in University of Oxford, is, however, unsure about the efficacy of the UN move.

“While many acts of the Houthi leadership can be viewed as terrorist, the issue is that labelling the entire movement as terrorist is unlikely to help secure a sustainable resolution to the Yemen conflict,” she tells TRT World.

“There can be no peace settlement in Yemen without the Houthis being a part of it. This places one more stumbling block in the path of mediation efforts. Rather than sidelining Houthi hardliners, it is likely to strengthen their position.