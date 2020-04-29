“The history of this food is that of the Middle East. Dishes carry the triumphs and glories, the defeats, the loves and sorrows of the past,” writes Claudia Roden in her The New Book of Middle Eastern Food. Food and traditions of the Middle East and North African cultures are very prosperous. And the holy month of Ramadan becomes an ideal time to focus and notice the reassuring depths of these regions and the richness of their cuisine. Aside from fasting and gastronomic traditions, this month attracts attention to spiritual acts, sharing, strengthening family and friendship ties. Muslims are urged to share meals with their loved ones and reach out to those who are in need.

While patterns of food traditions differ in every geography, that of the Eastern Mediterranean and North African people is usually considered to be appealing for a majority of people. The food of this region combines a style of cooking that is characterised by fresh and natural ingredients and distinctive techniques to create the tastiest dishes. These then come together in large gatherings around meticulously prepared, heart-warming table settings that are subject to deep conversations. Those are tables of fragrant aromas of blossoms, authentic spices, fresh herbs, refreshing mezes and sweet delights. In other words, it is much more than an exotic categorisation of kebab-land.

In fact, there is something unique about it. The dishes are as healthy to eat as they are delicious.

Speaking to TRT World, Priscilla Mary Isin, a prominent writer and food historian based in Istanbul, admits what comes to her mind initially is the wide variety of vegetable dishes, both hot and cold. “Instead of vegetables playing second fiddle to meat as in Western European cuisines, they are treated as flavours in their own right. In the Middle East excellent meals can be prepared with very little meat or none at all.” She thinks this is not only healthier but better for the environment, explaining: “Since intensive animal husbandry to supply the enormous demand for beef in the Western world means that cattle are treated with antibiotics regularly and this is washed into the soil and water supply.”

This is a time for deep spirituality and good doings where Muslims all around the world show patience and gratitude by quieting their hearts and minds from sunrise to sunset. Yet one can surely not assume that this is what it is all about. At least, not those that have at least once been present in a Muslim country during Ramadan. A significant portion of the culinary culture which has developed around Ramadan surely includes a ceremony-like preparation before it arrives.

The stories and memories

Omar Baban, an Istanbul based interior decorator who also has roots from Lebanon, recalls that period as his favourite. “We would welcome Ramadan even more enthusiastically in the Middle East and decorate our homes with more care and excitement. We used special tablecloths, napkins, plates, bowls, glasses for Ramadan.” Resembling medieval literature such as One Thousand and One Nights, he describes their home atmosphere during this period thus: “The lanterns and candles, as well as oil lamps in the shape of the crescent and star illuminated everywhere. We used dates and palm branches instead of fresh flowers on the table.” The stories and memories of this period are always entertaining and colourful.

One cannot deny the culinary experiences that remind us of a part of Ramadan. There are a couple of recipes and common practices that are associated with it. As Mary Isin explains: “Breaking fast with dates, a favourite food of the Prophet Muhammed, is common practice. Meals are structured differently, beginning with several small entrées such as cheese, and often soup, followed by other hot dishes. The pre-dawn meal consists of simple light dishes.” As most Turkish people would already be familiar with, Isin explains Ramadan meals are also always accompanied by a crusty circular loaf of leavened bread called Ramazan pidesi sprinkled with Nigella seeds. The crown of Ramadan food surely belongs to this special type of bread because it only comes out during this period.

Culinary traditions on religious occasions vary from country to country of course. Isin says she is familiar with those in Turkey. During this month, desserts with sherbet (sweet syrup) or fragrant aromas such as the rose flavoured dessert of güllaç are rather more appreciated. “In Turkey baklava and güllaç, a layered pudding made of starch wafers soaked in sweet milk, are particularly associated with Ramadan. Baklava is also eaten throughout the year, but it is rare to eat güllaç at any other time.” She explains sweets are also closely associated with Eid al Fitr at the end of Ramadan that it is called the ‘Sugar Holiday’. “Sweets symbolise good-will, good fortune and happiness, so they are a part of religious celebrations and joyful occasions like weddings.”