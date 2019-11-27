Tehran released a statement on the nuclear deal on November 21 that largely went unnoticed. Its ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharib Abadi, said that against all odds Iran is still willing to stay in the general framework of the agreement.

“Iran has shown its goodwill by implementing all its commitments under the deal wholeheartedly, and as the world witnessed, the Agency (IAEA) has continuously reported the full compliance of Iran with the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],” said the Iranian statement, disclosed to TRT World.

Since the US walked out of the deal, Iran has repeatedly said it was taking steps to exceed the limits of the nuclear deal by relaunching its nuclear programme through activating centrifuges and breaching enriched uranium stockpile limits. A New York Times report says that the statements “appeared to be intended more to give Iran negotiating leverage than to significantly further its development of a nuclear weapon”.

Previously, Tehran has stated that because Iran does not benefit from the deal package that the US violated by walking out of it, it is entitled to walk away from some of its commitments.

“Iran is still acting within the framework of the deal and is ready to revert to its full implementation provided that its legitimate rights, as envisaged in the deal is guaranteed and met,” the statement assured.

The 2015 nuclear deal was former US president Barack Obama’s signature foreign policy achievement, which created a mechanism called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to limit Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for easing economic sanctions against Tehran.

The co-signatories of the JCPOA were the US, the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany – the permanent members of the UN – as well as the EU.

But after Washington, under the presidency of Donald Trump, unilaterally walked away from the deal last year and reimposed harsh sanctions regime on Iran, making the deal’s implementation unfeasible, Tehran is faced with a dilemma in which the country has to be bound to a deal where it doesn’t enjoy the original benefits promised.

Tehran has been resilient in trying to keep the deal alive as its EU partners have attempted to step into the vacuum left by the US, but at the same time, it declared earlier this month that the country will gradually cease some of its commitments under the JCPOA, resuming uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow plant close to the capital.

Under the deal, Tehran previously agreed to suspend the uranium enrichment programme at Fordow. But with changed conditions, it again resumed its enrichment programme there.

“Iran has shown a ‘strategic patience’ for a year,” allowing the other signatories of the deal to develop a plan to make up the US withdrawal, the statement said.

“But unfortunately, no practical result was achieved in that regard,” said the statement. So Tehran was forced to reverse its commitments under the deal.

What it means for Iran to stay in the framework of the deal