Families of two teenage boys and a young man killed in India-administered Kashmir by Indian troops during an alleged firefight have denied they were rebels – a rare protest in the disputed Himalayan region.

Police said the trio were killed in a 20-hour gun battle on Wednesday in a house on the outskirts of the region's main city of Srinagar.

But parents of the students said they had been on their way to receive private tutoring in Srinagar.

Bashir Ahmad Ganai, the grandfather of 25-year-old Aijaz Ahmad Ganai, who was killed in the alleged gun battle in Srinagar, told reporters his grandson was not a rebel.

"He was a student. Why did they kill him?" he said at a protest by family members outside a police office.

"Yesterday at 10 in the morning, he had tea with me. We don't know where he was picked up from and later killed. What is going on in Kashmir?"

Athar Ahmad, 27, who was also shot dead, studied at Kashmir University and had left home on Tuesday to fill in an academic form, his sister Rifat Wani said.

"Please tell them to bring my son back or kill me, too. They murdered my son," Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, father of Athar Mushtaq, said.

The family of carpenter Zubair Ahmad also insisted he was innocent.

The exact ages of the three killed were not released.

Stage gun battle?

"Repeated announcements were made to the hiding terrorists to lay down their illegal weapons and surrender," police said in a statement.

"Instead, the hiding terrorists fired continuously upon the searching party."

The case bears similarities to a July incident in which three labourers were killed, sparking an outcry in the region, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

The Indian army had claimed that those three men were killed in a gun battle in the village of Amshipora and that weapons were found on them.

But on Sunday, an Indian army officer and two associates were charged with planting weapons on the bodies to make it look as though they were militants.

READ MORE: Indian army 'planted weapons' on bodies of slain Kashmir civilians