Turkish stock exchange Borsa Istanbul has announced that it suspended trading due to two massive earthquakes which hit the country.

"Trading in the equity market, and single stock and index futures, and options contracts in derivatives market has been suspended," Borsa Istanbul said in a statement sent to the Public Disclosure Platform on Wednesday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost more than 19 percent from the last week's close due to the selloffs triggered by the earthquakes.

BIST 100 index was suspended at 4,186.01 points after it opened at 4,482.11 points on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Live updates: Türkiye, Syria death toll mounts, rescuers race against time