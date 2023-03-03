A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule has arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS), carrying two USglo astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates astronaut to begin a six-month science mission.

The autonomously flying spacecraft dubbed Endeavour docked to the space station shortly after 1:40 a.m. EST (0640 GMT) on Friday, nearly 25 hours after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The coupling was confirmed as the ISS and capsule flew in tandem at 17,500 miles per hour (28,164 kph) some 250 miles (240 km) above Earth across the coast of East Africa, according to a live NASA webcast of the rendezvous.

Paving the way for moon and mars expeditions

Some of the research will help pave the way for future long-duration human expeditions to the Moon and beyond under NASA's Artemis program, its successor to Apollo, the US space agency said.

The ISS crew also is responsible for performing maintenance and repairs aboard the station, and to prepare for the arrival and departure of other astronauts and cargo payloads.

Designated Crew 6, the mission marks the sixth long-duration ISS team that SpaceX has flown for NASA since the private rocket venture founded by billionaire Elon Musk began sending American astronauts to orbit in May 2020.