WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malaysia's Anwar says Myanmar political crisis affecting regional security
Malaysia's prime minister, who is visiting the Philippines, says new ways must be found to persuade Myanmar's military rulers to work with the ASEAN regional bloc to achieve peace.
Malaysia's Anwar says Myanmar political crisis affecting regional security
Anwar says he appreciates Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's reiteration that a five-point peace plan agreed upon between the ASEAN and Myanmar's military government must be implemented. / Reuters
March 1, 2023

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the ongoing crisis in Myanmar was affecting the region's security and welfare and new ways must be found to persuade its military rulers to work with ASEAN to achieve peace. 

After meeting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila on Wednesday, Anwar said he appreciated his counterpart's reiteration that a five-point peace plan agreed upon between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Myanmar's military government must be implemented. 

"...but I would certainly suggest exploring new areas how the Myanmar junta can be persuaded to work within ASEAN and resolve the outstanding issue which cannot be considered as purely internal because it is affecting the security and welfare of the region," Anwar said.

READ MORE: Myanmar uses death sentences as a 'tool to crush opposition': UN

Recommended

Myanmar has been beset by social, political and economic chaos since its military overthrew an elected government in 2021. 

Human rights groups and the United Nations have accused the military of carrying out atrocities as part of a crackdown on its opponents, which it says are "terrorists" seeking to destroy the country. 

ASEAN, which has a long-held principle of staying out of its members' sovereign affairs, has grown frustrated at the military government's lack of progress on a peace plan agreed upon with the generals shortly after the coup. 

While the 10-member bloc has barred Myanmar's generals from attending its high-level meetings, Malaysia, a vocal critic of the junta, has called for more stringent action. The generals have reacted angrily to what it calls interference by ASEAN members.

READ MORE: UN: Myanmar junta must immediately restart democratic transition

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane