The death toll has climbed to 112 as fresh fighting in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland — among the fiercest, having continued for more than seven hours — caused more casualties, medics say.

"More than eight people were killed in today's heavy fighting alone, and many others were wounded. Some of those hit by bullets and shells were admitted to hospitals," said Abdimajid Hussein Sugulle, the director general of a public hospital in Lasanod town.

The new fatalities took the death toll from three weeks of fighting to 112, Sugulle said, adding more than 500 were wounded.

Sugulle provided the latest figures to Anadolu Agency by phone.

Fighting between Somaliland forces and local clan fighters has been going on for around three weeks.

Sugulle said Tuesday's fighting was among the fiercest and continued for more than seven hours.

He added that the casualties included medical workers.

At the heart of the crisis

Fighting started in Lasanod, the administrative capital of Somaliland's eastern Sool region, after a group of local leaders, civil society groups and religious leaders announced last week that they would no longer recognise the Somaliland government.

In a statement, they said the territory will now be ruled from Mogadishu, Somalia's capital.

The Somaliland administration has labelled the local forces "terrorists" and blamed them for the violence.

The Sool and Sanaag regions have been disputed territories with both Somaliland and Puntland state claiming ownership.

Mohamed Husein Gaas, director of the Raad Peace Research Institute in Mogadishu, who spoke to Anadolu over the phone, said the conflict in Lasanod is rooted in Somaliland's "occupation" of the Sool region since 2007, which is against the will of the overwhelming majority of the local population.

"This prolonged occupation has led to extreme political, economic and social marginalisation and subjugation of the Dhulbahante clan, which includes the assassinations of more than 120 prominent community leaders and clan elites. In response, the Lasanod population rose up to demonstrate against Somaliland, where Somaliland used excessive force against demonstrating civilians," he said.