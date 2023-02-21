Nigerians will go to the polls this month for presidential and parliamentary elections. The winner of the presidential election will lead Africa’s most populous country for the next four years - at a time it is grappling with security, economic and infrastructural challenges, among others.

Eighteen candidates are seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure ends in May. Prominent among them are Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. And also in the running is Chichi Ojei, the only woman in the race.

Here’s where the five stand in the run-up to the polls.

Atiku Abubakar, the old warhorse

Atiku Abubakar, 76, is a veteran Nigerian politician and the presidential flagbearer of the main opposition, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). This is the sixth time Atiku is attempting to clinch Nigeria’s presidency, starting in 1993 when he sought the presidential ticket of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He lost the last election in 2019 to the incumbent Buhari of the All Progressives Congress.

Abubakar has a Diploma in Law from Ahmadu Bello University’s Institute of Administration and a Master’s Degree in International Relations from Anglia Ruskin University in the UK. He has also been a businessman with a significant share in an oil and gas logistics company for years.

The retired customs officer was elected the governor of his northeastern state of Adamawa in 1998 when Nigeria was returning to democracy following years of military rule.

But before he was sworn in, he was given the offer to be the running mate of the then-presidential candidate, Olusegun Obasanjo, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They won the election and led the country from 1999-2007.

During Obasanjo’s administration, when Atiku was vice president, Nigeria successfully negotiated a debt relief to the tune of $18 billion from the Paris Club after paying $12 billion of the total debt.

The government also oversaw the liberalisation of the country's telecommunications sector, leading to more foreign direct investments and employment opportunities. Nigerians began accessing mobile phone services more easily in the early 2000s.

This time, Abubakar is promising to unite the country, devolve more powers to state governments and improve security. He is also promising Nigerians more economic prosperity if elected.

“I am going to set aside $10 billion so that we can empower our young men and women in small and medium enterprises,” Atiku told a campaign rally in Lagos in January. The former vice president said he plans to privatise the country’s state-owned oil refineries as one of the ways to get more money to achieve his economic policies for the country.

Although Atiku was unsuccessful in his previous presidential bids, he believes he will win this time.

His party, the PDP – which governed Nigeria from 1999 to 2015 – now has 14 of Nigeria’s 36 state governors and a sizeable number of MPs and senators. It has significant support across the country as well.

Bola Tinubu, the ‘City boy’ digging in

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling APC’s flag bearer, was a two-term governor of Lagos state, the country’s commercial capital. His administration from 1999 to 2007 was praised for growing the state’s internally generated revenues considerably.

His government had come up with several initiatives for landmark projects, like building the Eko Atlantic City - a land reclamation work to protect Lagos’ Victoria Island against the surge of the Atlantic Ocean.

His government also established the Lekki Free Trade Zone, which helped boost economic activities, and set up new businesses, including an ongoing oil refinery project by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Tinubu, 70, has promised Nigerians the kind of economic prosperity he oversaw in Lagos while he was a governor. He has also promised better security in the west African country.

Tinubu graduated from the Chicago State University in the US in 1979 with a degree in Accountancy. After a career as an accountant with companies like Delloite and Mobil Nigeria, Tinubu joined politics in the early 1990s, rising to prominence when he was elected senator for Lagos West in 1992.

Tinubu was among the key figures who formed the current governing APC party in 2014, which later swept to power in 2015 when Muhammadu Buhari defeated then-incumbent Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP.

That was the first time in the history of Nigeria a seating president was defeated in an election.

Tinubu is fondly called the ‘City Boy’ by some of his supporters because of his role in developing Nigeria’s largest city – Lagos - where he was born. Some call him the ‘godfather’ of Lagos, given his huge political influence there.

He has promised to consolidate what he described as the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. His party has 21 out of the country’s 36 state governors and the majority in both the Senate and the lower house of parliament – the House of Representatives.

“If you vote for APC, your headache is gone,” Tinubu told supporters in the northcentral state of Benue. At another campaign rally in Jigawa state, he said if “you vote for me, you vote for progress, you vote for development, you vote for agricultural business, you vote for constant electricity.”

Princess Chichi Ojei, the lone ranger