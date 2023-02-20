Nigerians go to the polls on February 25 to choose a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is serving his second and final term in office. Nigeria is Africa’s largest democracy and economy, and the elections are closely followed internationally.

Nigeria has a population of more than 200 million. More than 93 million people have registered to vote in this year’s elections – the country's highest-ever number of eligible voters. According to the election body, the Independent National Electoral Commission, 47.5 percent of the registered voters are women.

Nigeria’s population is mainly young– 39.65 percent are in the age group 18-34, while 35.75 percent are between 35 to 49.

Some of the most prominent contenders include a former governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC party, former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition PDP, a former governor of Anambra state Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state who is the candidate for NNPP.

Here’s how Nigerians elect their top leader.

READ MORE: Cash and fuel crisis cranks up Nigeria election tensions

How does a president emerge?

Nigeria is a multi-party democracy and has a unique formula for determining the winner of a presidential election. For any candidate to be declared victorious, he – or she – must hit two golden targets.

According to the electoral law, he must score the highest number of valid votes as well as get at least 25 percent of the votes in at least two-thirds of the country’s 36 states, including capital Abuja.

In a situation where none of the contenders has fulfilled these requirements, a second round of voting shall be conducted with the top two candidates standing. However, since the return of democracy in 1999, no second round of voting has ever been held – all previous presidential elections ended with a clear winner in the first round.

When the electoral commission finally announces election results, candidates and/or their parties who suspect they have been cheated in the election have the right to challenge it at the country’s courts.

Since 1999, when Nigeria returned to democratic rule, each presidential election result has been challenged – in some cases, the legal battle even reaching the Supreme Court. However, no results have ever been overturned.

Elected Nigerian presidents are usually sworn into office on May 29 of the election year.

The voting process