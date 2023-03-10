German police have been searching for a motive after a gunman killed several people in a Jehovah's Witnesses church in Hamburg.

Shooting has left eight people dead, including the suspected gunman, police said on Friday.

"Eight people were fatally injured, apparently including the suspected perpetrator," Hamburg police said in a statement, adding that several other people were injured in Thursday's attack, "some seriously".

"Investigations into the motives behind the crime are continuing."

The gunman is believed to be a former member of their community, Spiegel magazine reported.

"Bad news from Hamburg," Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on Twitter early on Friday, calling the attack "a brutal act of violence".

He said his thoughts were with the victims, their families and the security forces, who he said "have been through a difficult deployment" since the shooting at around 9 pm local time.

'Horrific attack'