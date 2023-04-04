WORLD
Deadly avalanche sweeps away tourists in India's Sikkim
At least six people were killed, 22 others rescued after an avalanche hit near the Nathu La mountain pass in Sikkim state, according to India’s Border Roads Organization.
Rescue team members search for survivors after an avalanche in the northeastern state of Sikkim on Tuesday. / Reuters
April 4, 2023

An avalanche has swept away a group of tourists in the Himalayas in northeastern India, killing at least six and injuring 11 others, officials and news reports said.

Rescuers were searching for several others who were missing following Tuesday's deadly incident, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

India’s Border Roads Organization said the tourists were hit by the avalanche near the Nathu La mountain pass in Sikkim state. It said rescuers pulled 22 survivors from the snow and took them to a hospital for treatment.

Nathu La mountain pass is along the border with China and is a major tourist destination.

The ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, which has been severely affected by global warming, is prone to avalanches. Last year 27 trainee mountaineers were killed in an avalanche in the northern Uttarakhand region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
