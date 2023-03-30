The death toll from a major landslide in southern Ecuador has risen to 14, authorities, as emergency crews race to find survivors among several dozen people still missing days after the disaster.

The chances of uncovering anyone alive were dwindling but rescuers continued their tireless search for the missing after cascades of mud, earth and vegetation buried parts of the town of Alausi, some 300 kilometers (180 miles) south of the capital Quito.

As of late Wednesday, at least 67 people still remain missing.

Following torrential rain, a massive chunk of a mountainside broke loose late on Sunday and slid onto the community of some 45,000 inhabitants, destroying or damaging at least 163 homes, the SNGR risk management secretariat said.

The area in the path of the disaster had been in a designated yellow alert risk zone since February following other landslides.

The government opened three shelters for those affected by the landslide, which covered an area of more than 24 hectares (59 acres), and ordered the evacuation of some 600 houses in or near the area.

After the latest landslide, rescuers and the relatives of those trapped continued digging day and night through the debris. Every so often they pulled personal belongings such as clothing and photographs from the mud.