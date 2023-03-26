Kenya's police chief has announced a ban on fresh opposition demonstrations, after protests last week have degenerated into riots.

"We will not allow violent demonstrations," Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome told reporters on Sunday.

"The demonstrations they plan tomorrow (Monday) are illegal and will not be allowed," he said, adding that his force was ready to keep the peace and would arrest anyone carrying offensive weapons.

But veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, who has called for people to take to the streets on Monday and Thursday against President William Ruto over the high cost of living, remained defiant.

"I am asking our supporters and all Kenyans to come out and join the peaceful demonstrations," he said at a church service on Sunday.

Last Monday's demonstrations, which were also not authorised by police, descended into violence, with riot police firing tear gas and water cannon at people hurling rocks and setting tyres ablaze.

A university student was killed in western Kenya after police used live bullets because they had run out of rubber bullets, according to a police report.

More than 200 people were also arrested, including several senior opposition politicians, while Odinga's own convoy was hit with tear gas and water cannon.

"You all saw what happened last week and we won't allow that to happen again, where hooligans come to town to loot and destroy people's property and businesses," Koome said.

It was the first major political violence since Ruto took office six months ago after beating Odinga in an election his rival claims was "stolen".