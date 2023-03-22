With a resolution accepted on December 22, 1992, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 22 of each year the World Day for Water, to be observed starting in 1993.

Ahead of this year’s World Water Day, the UN Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) published a detailed report, the World Water Development Report 2023, on Tuesday.

Published in tandem with the first major UN conference on water in over 45 years, taking place in New York between 22 and 24 March, the report reveals some stark truths, as it “highlights collaborative ways actors can work together to overcome common challenges”.

"Water is our common future and we need to act together to share it equitably and manage it sustainably,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay says.

“As the world convenes for the first major United Nations conference on water in the last half century, we have a responsibility to plot a collective course ensuring water and sanitation for all."

According to this year’s World Water Development report, 26 percent of the global population (2 billion people) in 2020 didn’t have access to safe drinking water. An alarming 46 percent (3.6 billion) lacked access to basic sanitation.

Growing water scarcity

Richard Connor, the editor-in-chief of the report, tells a news conference that the estimated cost of meeting UN goals, to ensure all people have access to clean water and sanitation by 2030, is between $600 billion and $1 trillion a year.

But equally important, Connor goes on to say, is forging partnerships with investors, financiers, governments and climate crisis communities to ensure that money is invested in ways to sustain the environment and provide potable water and sanitation to those who lack it.

“The global urban population facing water scarcity is projected to potentially double from 930 million in 2016 to between 1.7 and 2.4 billion people, in 2050,” the report notes.

“If we don’t address [water scarcity], there definitely will be a global crisis,” Connor says.