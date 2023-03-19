The Communication Directorate of Türkiye has launched a campaign called "We stand with Türkiye" in response to the disaster of the century centred in Kahramanmaras province.

Directorate of Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun emphasised in a statement published on Sunday the spirit of togetherness and unity that emerged after the disaster was not limited to national boundaries but extended to the international community.

Altun described the solidarity and aid mobilisation that emerged as the "solidarity of the century."

The campaign aims to mobilise international solidarity and aid in 18 countries including: USA, UK, France, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Hungary, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, China and Japan.

The campaign aims to strengthen the spirit of global solidarity and emphasises the importance of international cooperation in the face of disasters.

Informative content has been prepared in both Turkish and English, providing scientific data and updates on the works carried out following the disaster.

