Pakistani police and supporters of Imran Khan have fought pitched battles outside the former prime minister's home in the eastern city of Lahore, injuring several on both sides, ahead of his possible arrest, a government spokesman and witnesses said.

The police on Tuesday charged the supporters with batons and lobbed teargas shells.

A few hundred Khan supporters gathered outside his house after a police team arrived from Islamabad to arrest him on a court order, government spokesman Amir Mir told Reuters news agency.

Khan called on his supporters to stand up for the supremacy of law and fight for true independence.

"Police have come to arrest and send me to jail," he said in a video-recorded statement posted on his Twitter handle.

"If something happens to me, or sent to jail, or they kill me, you've to prove that this nation will continue to struggle even without Imran Khan."

Mir said the government has called out paramilitary forces to control the situation.

Several of Khan's supporters were injured when the police resorted to teargas shelling, witnesses said.