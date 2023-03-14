Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his military chiefs agreed to keep defending Bakhmut, which the country's top general said was vital to the defence of the whole eastern front.

Zelenskiy's office said the president, top government officials and military commanders had discussed the situation in the small eastern city, where Russian and Ukraine forces are taking heavy casualties.

"After considering the defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction, all ... expressed a common position to continue holding and defending the city of Bakhmut," it said in a statement.

General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said the defence of Bakhmut was of "paramount strategic importance".

1617 GMT – Turkish foreign minister, UN chief discuss Black Sea grain deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have discussed extending of grain deal.

According to diplomatic sources, Cavusoglu and Guterres discussed the Black Sea grain initiative, as well as the latest developments in Ukraine.

Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

The deal, extended for 120 days in November 2022, will expire on Saturday.

1608 GMT – Netherlands to give Ukraine minesweepers, drone radars - Defence ministry

The Netherlands will give Ukraine two minesweepers, drone radars, and an M3 amphibious bridge-building system, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in the Ukrainian city of Odessa.

Ollongren was speaking at a news conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.

The drone radars and the M3 system will be acquired directly from the industry, a press statement said. The two minesweepers will be delivered to Ukraine in 2025 as the ships are intended to look for mines in the Black Sea after the war.

The Netherlands, together with Belgium and possibly other allies, will give Ukrainian crew training on how to use the minesweepers starting in the second half of 2023.

1545 GMT – Russian missile hits Ukrainian apartment building, killing 1

A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the centre of Kramatorsk, killing at least one person and wounding nine others in one of Ukraine’s major city strongholds in its eastern Donetsk region as it fights against Moscow’s invasion, officials have said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video showing gaping holes in the façade of the low-rise building that bore the brunt of the strike.

The Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office and regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko also reported on the attack, posting photos of the building with mounds of rubble in front of it. The impact damaged nine apartment blocks, a kindergarten, a local bank branch and two cars, Kyrylenko said.

1121 GMT – Russian parliament votes to censor criticism of mercenary groups

Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, voted to approve an amendment that would punish those found guilty of discrediting "volunteer" groups fighting in Ukraine, extending a law that censors criticism of Russia's armed forces.

The amendment is seen as a move to "protect" fighters working for the private Wagner Group, a mercenary force, which is leading Russia's campaign for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

The bill needs to be approved by the parliament's upper house before passing to President Vladimir Putin for final approval

0918 GMT - Kremlin says Russia does not recognise ICC jurisdiction

Russia does not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the TASS news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Peskov was asked about reports the ICC was expected to seek its first arrest warrants against Russian individuals in relation to the conflict in Ukraine shortly.

"We do not recognise this court, we do not recognise its jurisdiction," TASS quoted Peskov as saying.

The prosecutor of the ICC is expected to ask a pre-trial judge to approve issuing warrants against several Russians for the abduction of children from Ukraine to Russia and the targeting of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

1042 GMT - Ukraine grain deal 'consultations' continuing

The United Nations said that "consultations" were continuing after Russia agreed to extend a vital Ukraine grain export deal, but only for a further 60 days, instead of the usual 120.

"The United Nations will do everything possible to preserve the integrity of the agreement and ensure its continuity," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters.

1030 GMT - Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead

A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the centre of Kramatorsk, killing at least one person and wounding three others in eastern Donetsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that six apartment buildings were damaged in the blast and rescue efforts were continuing.

He posted a video showing gaping holes in the facade of the low-rise building that bore the brunt of the strike.

The Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office and regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko also reported on the attack, posting photos of the building with mounds of rubble in front of it.