Gary Lineker will return as presenter of the flagship BBC football show Match of the Day, the broadcaster has said, ending a crisis sparked by his criticism of the UK government's new asylum policy.

The two sides said on Monday they had come to an agreement that would see Lineker return to screens and the launch of an internal review into the corporation's social media guidelines.

The former England footballer was suspended on Friday after using Twitter last week to compare the language used to launch the new policy to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany.

His comments and removal sparked days of frenzied media coverage, that escalated on Friday after fellow presenters, pundits and commentators refused to work over the weekend in support.

That threw the publicly funded broadcaster's sports coverage into disarray, curtailing its highlights package to just 20 minutes, without commentary or analysis.

But, on Monday BBC director-general Tim Davie said: "Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend."

'Surreal last few days'