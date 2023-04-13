The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) "strongly condemns" recent air strikes in Myanmar in which dozens of people were reported killed, the current chair of the bloc Indonesia has said in a statement,

"All forms of violence must end immediately, particularly the use of force against civilians", added the Thursday's statement.

A statement issued by the ASEAN chair does not necessarily indicate the agreement of all member states.

The official death toll from Tuesday morning's strike on the remote Kanbalu township in Myanmar's central Sagaing region remains unclear, though at least 100 fatalities including many civilians have been reported by the BBC, The Irrawaddy, and Radio Free Asia.

The military government confirmed on Wednesday it had "launched limited air strikes" after receiving a tip-off from locals about an event marking the opening of a local defence force office connected to the military government's opponents.

The attack drew swift condemnation from the United Nations and Western powers.

