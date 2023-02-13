POLITICS
Trabzonspor to donate UEFA Conference League gate money to quake victims
Ticket prices for Trabzonspor versus Basel match on Thursday will be between $5 and $40, the Turkish football club says.
The earthquakes also took the lives of several Turkish and international players who were in the region at the time of the tremors. / AA
February 13, 2023

Defending Turkish Super Lig champions Trabzonspor will donate their UEFA Europa Conference League ticket earnings to earthquake victims in the country, the club has announced.

In a statement on Monday, Trabzonspor said tickets for the first leg of the play-off range cost between $5 (100 Turkish liras) and $40 (750 Turkish liras).

Thursday's Trabzonspor versus Basel clash will be held at 1745 GMT at the Senol Gunes Sports Complex.

Cevad Prekazi, a legendary Kosovo-born veteran in Galatasaray, put an autographed jersey up for auction, with the $11,200 (210,000 liras) it sold for to go to victims of the two massive earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye that left over 31,600 people dead.

READ MORE:Sports world unites in expressing solidarity with quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

Sporting world mourns losses

The earthquakes also took the lives of several Turkish and international players who were in the region at the time of the tremors.

TFF First League club Yeni Malatyaspor's goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan and Women's Basketball Super League's Cankaya University player Nilay Aydogan died after the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes.

In addition, second-tier Kahramanmaras Istiklal Spor footballers Burhanettin Sever, Taner Kahriman, Hakan Dogan, and Saruhan Bolat also died.

Rescuers also found the dead bodies of volleyball players under the rubble.

Married couple Betul Coban Cakir and Bedrettin Cakir, as well as their fellow volleyball players Mehmet Can Agirbas, Murat Cilogullari, Umitcan Dogan, Azat Jumayev, and Sevgi Cihangir, died as a result of the earthquakes.

Rowing athletes Mir Berke Mutlu and Halil Ibrahim Elvermez, tennis trainer Tuba Pidecioglu, and Iranian amputee players Mehdi Seyyidavi, Muhammed Riza Mirahmedi, and Hamid Matrudi also lost their lives in the wake of the devastating earthquakes.

Turkish Super Lig Atakas Hatayspor's Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu and sporting director Taner Savut's whereabouts are still unknown. Both were in Hatay when the disaster struck.

The earthquakes, centred in Kahramanmaras province, also hit nine other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

READ MORE:Gaziantep FK withdraw from Turkish Super Lig this season following quakes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
