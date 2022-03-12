The Premier League has banned Roman Abramovich from running Chelsea after the British government sanctioned the Russian billionaire over Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

The league board's decision to disqualify the Russian oligarch from being a director on Saturday ends his 19 years in control of the west London club but does not directly impact the players.

“The board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures,” the Premier League said in a statement.

The team is able to continue operating under a license issued by the British government when it froze Abramovich's assets on Thursday while imposing sanctions against him over ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea had company credit cards from Barclaycard frozen as a result of the sanctions.

Bowing to pressure against his ongoing ownership, Abramovich had already announced last week before being sanctioned that he would put Chelsea up for sale.

READ MORE:Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned over Putin links

Tightening sanctions