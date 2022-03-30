Nearly half of all pregnancies worldwide are unintended, the UN reproductive health agency has said, warning that the Ukraine conflict could further exacerbate what it called a "human rights crisis".

Out of 121 million unintended pregnancies every year — 331,000 a day — more than 60 percent end in abortion, almost half of them unsafe, the United Nations Population Fund said in a new report.

The UNFPA said the report was not about "unwanted babies or happy accidents".

Rather, it showed how a combination of gender inequality, poverty, sexual violence and lack of access to contraception and abortion robbed women of "the most life-altering reproductive choice — whether or not to become pregnant".

The situation in Ukraine and other conflicts are expected to drive the "staggering" number of unintended pregnancies even higher as sexual violence increases and contraception access is disrupted, the report said.

Worrying findings