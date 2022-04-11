A dietary supplement derived from seaweed could help rein in the long term negative consequences of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, says a study by Isabelle Harber, an undergraduate researcher from the University of Michigan.

Harber recently presented the findings of her study at the American Society for Investigative Pathology annual meeting during the Experimental Biology (EB) 2022 meeting in Philadelphia.

The trick, as per Harber, lies in Aquamin, produced from calcified red marine algae. Aquamin can act as a supplement that has plenty of calcium, magnesium and 72 other minerals and trace elements. It is Kosher- and Halal-certified and is suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is an important adversary as about one fourth of people in the United States are affected by it. It means that there is excess fat stored in the liver, which prevents it from functioning properly.

As the disease progresses, it could turn into a more aggressive form called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) which comes with an inflamed liver. If kept untreated, it can turn into fibrosis, advanced scarring which is known as cirrhosis, finally manifesting as liver failure and cancer.

“Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is a growing public health challenge that is currently being addressed through an emphasis on lifestyle changes, especially diet, to prevent fat build-up in the liver,” says research team leader Muhammad Nadeem Aslam, MD, from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. “New approaches are needed because this doesn’t work for everyone.”

The Western diet, which is high in fat, can threaten people’s lives if kept up for a lifetime.

“Most people living in Western society do not meet the USDA [United States Department of Agriculture] daily intake guidelines for the intake of calcium and magnesium and, presumably, other minerals nutritionally associated with these minerals,” says Harber.