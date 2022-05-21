Paris Saint-Germain's extension deal with Kylian Mbappe is "an insult to football," La Liga President Javier Tebas has said after the player rejected an offer from Real Madrid.

"What PSG is doing by renewing Mbappe with large sums of money ... after posting losses of $739 million in recent seasons and having a wage bill of over $633 million, is an INSULT to football," Tebas tweeted.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi "is as dangerous as the Super League," he added in a reference to a new competition with 12 of Europe's biggest clubs proposed last April.

The project collapsed within days following a fierce backlash from their own players and fans, as well as governments and football's governing bodies.