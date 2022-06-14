China's economy and society are at increasing risk from climate crisis and the country needs to improve adaptation mechanisms and monitoring capabilities at every level of government.

"Climate change has already brought serious adverse impacts to China's natural ecological system, and has continued to spread and penetrate into economy and society," the government said in its national climate change adaptation strategy published late on Monday.

Climate crisis was not only creating long-term challenges but also made China more vulnerable to "sudden and extreme" events. Transmissible diseases, pests, and extreme weather were also an increasing danger to public health, the document said.

Vegetation belts have also shifted northwards, and China needs to take action to "optimise" its farming and switch to higher-yield and more stress-resistant crops, it added

The document said the government would modernise its climate-related disaster prevention systems and reduce the vulnerability of the economy as well as its natural ecosystems.

China will also aim to build a nationwide climate impact and risk assessment system by 2035, and will require major projects to include climate in environmental impact assessments.

It will also boost its early-warning capabilities.

