Eight Namibian cheetahs have arrived in India in a project to reintroduce the big cats to the South Asian country, drawing criticism from some conservationists.

Decades after their local extinction, the five females and three males cheetahs were flown on Saturday from north of the Namibian capital Windhoek aboard a chartered Boeing 747 dubbed "Cat plane" for an 11-hour flight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the release at Kuno National Park, a wildlife sanctuary 320 kilometres south of New Delhi selected for its abundant prey and grasslands.

Each of the animals, aged between two and five and a half, have been fitted with a satellite collar to monitor their movements.

They will initially be kept in a quarantine enclosure for about a month before being released in the open forest areas of the park.

India was once home to the Asiatic cheetah but it was declared extinct there by 1952.

They became extinct primarily because of habitat loss and hunting for their distinctive spotted coats.

Experts skeptical of plan

Efforts to reintroduce the animals to India gathered pace in 2020 when the Supreme Court ruled that African cheetahs, a different subspecies, could be settled in India at a "carefully chosen location" on an experimental basis.

They are a donation from the government of Namibia, one of a tiny handful of countries in Africa where the magnificent creature survives in the wild.

Negotiations are ongoing for similar translocation from South Africa, with vets suggesting 12 cats could be moved.

However, critics have warned the creatures may struggle to adapt to the Indian habitat.