The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals were marked by many memorable moments like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar shedding tears, Messi's quarrel with Louis van Gaal, the historic success of Morocco and Harry Kane's missed penalty.

Historic berth of Morocco, prostrations of gratitude

Morocco celebrated their historic 1-0 victory against Portugal in the quarterfinals to the fullest after becoming the first African and Arab team to make its mark in the semifinals.

Moroccan players prostrated in gratitude after their victory at Al Thumama Stadium. Photos and footage of the moment were shared millions of times on social media.

Tears of Ronaldo

On Portugal’s side, Ronaldo was among the substitutes in the match, as in Switzerland, and was able to enter the game in the second half against Morocco.

The 37-year-old, the only player to score in five World Cups, experienced the great sadness of being eliminated from his last World Cup and was unable to hold back his tears as he walked through the dressing room corridor.

Neymar's tears

Brazil, one of the biggest contenders of the World Cup, had the shock of being eliminated by Croatia 3-5 on penalties.

Neymar, the star of the team, with all eyes on in Brazil, reflected the sadness he experienced on the field after the match.

He couldn’t get up from his seat and failed to control his tears. Efforts to calm the Brazilian player also did not work, and he returned to the dressing room crying.

Tension between Argentina and Netherlands