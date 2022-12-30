POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr signs Cristiano Ronaldo in '$214 million deal'
"I am eager to experience a new football league in a different country. Al Nassr Club's vision is very inspiring," the club quotes Portuguese football star as saying.
Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr signs Cristiano Ronaldo in '$214 million deal'
Al Nassr posts a picture on social media of Ronaldo holding up the team's jersey.
December 30, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia till 2025, the club announced, in a deal believed to be worth more than $214 million.

Al Nassr on Friday posted a picture on social media of Ronaldo holding up the team's jersey, with the club hailing the deal as "history in the making."

"I am eager to experience a new football league in a different country," the club quoted Ronaldo as saying.

"The vision with which Al Nassr operates is very inspiring, and I am delighted to join my teammates, so that together we can help the team achieve greater success," he added.

"This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves," the club's president Musli Al Muammar said.

The contract gives the 37-year-old Ronaldo a massive payday in what could be the final contract of his career.

Ronaldo will now seemingly see out the last years of his career far away from the spotlight of top European football, as he is by far the biggest name to go play in the Saudi Arabian league. 

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund owns Premier League team Newcastle, and the country is considering a bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Sour divorce with Manchester United

He is coming off a disappointing World Cup where he was benched in the knockout rounds and Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco. 

Recommended

The Portuguese star, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has been a free agent since his second spell with Manchester United ended in a bitter divorce last month.

Ronaldo has won five Champions League titles (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018), league titles in Italy (2019, 2020) with Juventus, in Spain (2012, 2017) with Real Madrid and in England (2007, 2008, 2009) with United.

He is also the top scorer in the Champions League and with the Portuguese national team, with whom he won Euro 2016.

But Ronaldo's time at United ended in acrimony.

Looking to leave the club after the arrival of new coach Erik ten Hag, his time on the pitch was limited.

In a controversial interview in November, just before the World Cup, he hit out at the club, claiming he had been "betrayed".

United then announced the termination of his contract "by mutual agreement".

The club decided his diminishing contribution coupled with his growing and public dissatisfaction, made him a pricey luxury they no longer needed. 

Al Nassr have won nine Saudi Arabian league titles, the last in 2019.

READ MORE: Ronaldo's early exit from Man Utd game 'unacceptable' – coach

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'