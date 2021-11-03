“I know you,” is the first thing artist Sibel Horada says. “We used to be on the same school bus!” Horada works with memory, so it is no surprise that she would remember such a detail from decades earlier. In her solo exhibition at Versus Art Project in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district, titled “Interruption and Flow,” she establishes “relationships between urban, archaeological and ecological cultures” while referencing Taksim Square, and the flow of water.

Asked why she chose the frail material of newspaper print to create her marbling works, Horada says “I love newspapers, especially old ones.” She adds “I had worked with newspapers before, using them as compost for ‘An Internal Garden’ at Tutun Deposu at the end of 2018.”

“I wanted to observe the violence contained in those daily newspapers to rot within the compost and to transform into something productive, something good.” Horada says at the end of that show, people took home plants growing in the compost. “There was a blossoming of hope and an evolution towards the good.”

Horada tells TRT World that old newspapers are a staple of her studio. “They are part of the ultimate flow – you cannot find the newspapers of the day before, it’s impossible,” she says. She adds that when she needed copies of the newspapers she destroyed at Tutun Deposu, she was unable to acquire them.

“You can find newspapers from a few years ago in library archives, but not more recent editions from a few months back,” she laments.

She says she found the newspapers following the Istanbul Municipality elections quite interesting. “The city became visible as a natural source all of a sudden,” she says. “I collected many newspapers from that period, although some I used in my marbling projects, covering the entire newspaper in paint.”

By repurposing newspapers – that are generally used to clean the marbling container as a surface to print – Horada holds on to material that would otherwise be disposable. “I am monumentalising the fleeting newspaper,” she says.

Horada’s personal exhibition is also home to two installations. One is a two-channel video that finds her walking around in Taksim Square, dabbing her brush on surfaces she finds in Istanbul’s central hub as if to dust them off, collect their colours and feelings, and to splash on the marbling water in Taksim Republic Monument’s basins.