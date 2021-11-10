Hazal Arik, 30, works for Mesher, an art space off of Istiklal Street. She is taking TRT World through the newest exhibition: I-You-They: A Century of Artist Women spread out over three floors.

The exhibition features a selection of 232 works by 117 artists. According to the news release, “living and working in Turkey between roughly 1850 and 1950, the work of these artists is largely unrecognised by the art historical canon.”

Arik explains that the first floor is the ‘I’ floor, the second floor is the ‘You’ floor and the third floor is the ‘They’ floor. “The I floor is dedicated to women representing themselves, or how they see their sex,” she says. She highlights Nevin Ethem’s sketchbook which is open to a page depicting a woman wearing a mask of a male. Ethem was the niece of famous painter Osman Hamdi Bey, but did not fare as well as her uncle. Her masked drawing is juxtaposed next to a faceless drawing by Belkis Mustafa.

On the same floor, there is a reflective photograph by Yildiz Moran, keeping in step with the identity theme, “despite art history being dominated by men.” She marries Ozdemir Asaf and bears him three children. Anecdotal evidence says she decides to spend 24 hours a day either on photography or her children, and that she chose her children over her art. Arik says this floor has plenty of self-portraits.

Gencay Kasapci’s ‘Infinity Spot’, reproduced here at a much larger scale with the permission of her family, can be viewed from the outside, beckoning art lovers in. She was part of the Zero movement, but she was not really recognised as such in her lifetime or after.

Next to it is Fahrelnissa Zeid’s abstract ‘Resolved Problems’, hung up high “to talk to Kasapci’s work,” as Arik puts it. Arik says that of the 117 artists, “there are those who are famous and about whom we know a lot; but there are also artists we know next to nothing about, not even their birth and death years.”

On the ‘You’ floor there are different definitions of womanhood, of being ‘the other’. There are nudes on display, as well as paintings depicting family life, of becoming a mother, of having children.

Arik draws our attention to the details of ‘Madonna and the Child’, noting that “every detail has been painstakingly painted with gouache on paper, inviting the viewer to look closer.” Arik says she believes the painting to be related to ‘magical realism,’ and it is hard to disagree with her. Deniz Bilgin, the artist, has also painted book covers for a publishing house, not really regarded as an artist, and died by suicide in 1999.